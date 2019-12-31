Antonio Brown Goes After JuJu Smith-Schuster And Derek Carr On Twitter

Antonio Brown was back to behaving like a moron on social media Monday.

The disgraced NFL free agent tweeted his former teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster and Derek Carr for some unknown reason, and it’s just the latest example that he has no business being in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

First, Brown, who last played for the Patriots, tweeted, “Tell Derek Carr I’ll buy his house in Vegas.”

Tell Derek Carr I’ll buy his house in Vegas — AB (@AB84) December 30, 2019

He followed that up with a shot at JuJu, and tweeted, “Boo Boo Shoester was ready under 500 U Bum learn some Respect.”

Boo Boo Shoester was ready under 500 U Bum learn some Respect — AB (@AB84) December 30, 2019

Seriously, when is Brown going to go away? Do you see Carr and JuJu taking shots at him on social media? The answer is simple and the answer is no.

I’m guessing he’s trying to say with the Carr tweet that the Raiders quarterback is going to get cut before the team gets to Vegas.

I doubt that’ll even happen. If it does, Carr will still end up on an NFL roster. Can the same be said for Brown? Absolutely not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) on Dec 22, 2019 at 5:28pm PST

As for JuJu, that tweet is so incoherent that I don’t even know what to make of it. He’s most certainly not a bum.

He’s one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, and unlike Brown, he’s universally loved in Pittsburgh. It almost seems like Brown’s ongoing feud with the young star is fueled out of envy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@juju) on Dec 30, 2019 at 9:42am PST

We just need Brown to go away forever because his antics are just getting exhausting at this point, and they weren’t even entertaining to begin with.