Clint Eastwood And Arnold Schwarzenegger Ski Together

Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger found some time to carve up the slopes together.

Schwarzenegger posted a photo of them carving up some snow together Monday, and it’s a pretty epic picture. (REVIEW: Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell‘ Is The Best Movie Of 2019)

He captioned it, “Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.” Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram ‪Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait. A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Dec 30, 2019 at 7:39am PST

I think Arnold has a point. It’s not going to be easy to find a more iconic duo than those two. First off, how is Clint Eastwood still shredding at the age of 89?

I’m only 27 and my body already feels like it’s been put through a wood chipper half a dozen times.

If I went skiing, it could probably result in my death.

Yet, Eastwood appears to be doing just fine. I guess that’s why he’s one of the biggest badasses in all of America, and I work on the internet.

Secondly, imagine being up on a ski hilling, turning around and seeing Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger standing there.

I think most people might think they’re hallucinating from being too high.

I would fork over my next few paychecks to just be a fly on the wall for a conversation between these two. I imagine it has to be so epic.

Damn, what a cool photo for their fans around the globe.