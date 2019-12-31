PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Beat Oregon In The Rose Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers are going to smoke Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

It’s our turn. It’s our moment. Let’s go make history. Final Chapter: Rose#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/SSG9gMeMoY — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 31, 2019

I’ve been waiting for this game for weeks ever since the regular season came to an end. The Rose Bowl is where the Badgers belong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The Badgers are headed to “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Everybody wanted to count out Wisconsin after we lost to Ohio State. Now, we’re on the biggest stage in college football. Pasadena, here we come. pic.twitter.com/RyFb8PLIkw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

It’s the biggest stage in all of college football. It’s the ‘Granddaddy of Them All.’ It’s what children dream about when they’re playing in the front yard.

Now, Wisconsin and Oregon will meet on the gridiron in Pasadena, California, to find out who will take the crown home.

Listen up, folks. This one isn’t going to be close. Wisconsin is going to roll into the stadium, we’re going to take the field, we’re going to destroy Oregon and then we’re going to pack up and go home.

This isn’t going to be a football game. This is going to be a massacre they talk about for years to come. This is what we’ve trained for.

This is what we put in all the work for when the cameras are off. This is what it’s all about. We’ve earned the right to be here.

The Badgers have earned the right to play Oregon in the Rose Bowl, and we’re not coming home with anything less than absolute victory.

This is my promise to the good people of Wisconsin. After months and months of hype, it all ends in the Rose Bowl against the Ducks.

Grab a beer and prepare to celebrate. It’s going to be a hell of a show, and I can’t wait to rejoice in our victory with all of you.

Tune in at 5:00 EST Wednesday on ESPN to watch it all go down!