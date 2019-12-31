Dozens Of Pallets Of Beer Arrive In Pasadena For The Rose Bowl Between Wisconsin And Oregon

People attending the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Wisconsin will have plenty of beer to drink.

In a Twitter photo posted by Brett McMurphy, dozens of pallets of Coors Light are being prepped for the anxious fans.

Take a look at the awesome photo below.

The dozens & dozens of pallets of Coors Light have arrived in advance of Wednesday’s ⁦@rosebowlgame⁩ pic.twitter.com/0RRNnjlT7F — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 30, 2019

This is what I like to see. This is what college football is all about. We’re talking about the Wisconsin Badgers showing up to Pasadena, California.

If you’re going to have the Badgers in a bowl game in your city, you better have plenty of beer ready to go.

You simply can’t have the Rose Bowl with Wisconsin in it, and not have plenty of beer. You just can’t do it. Wisconsin fans love to drink, and we especially love to drink during football games.

The Rose Bowl is the biggest bowl game on the planet. You best believe we’ll be getting hammered, and that’s going to require a ton of beer.

Below is a live look at how I imagine most fans will be traveling to the game.

Tune in Wednesday on ESPN. Let’s hope there’s plenty of beer to go around!