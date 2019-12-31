Matthew Stafford Says He Feels ‘Really Good’ After Back Injury

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford feels like his health is in a good place.

The face of the franchise and star gunslinger missed half the year with fractured bones in his back, and the team looked atrocious without him. Luckily, it sounds like he’ll be ready to roll in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:00pm PST

“I feel really good, which is good. I’ve had quite a bit of rest, obviously, and I think I’ll be feeling really, really good pretty darn soon to tell you the truth,” Stafford told the media Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Detroit Free Press also reported that he’s expected to be good for offseason work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 3, 2019 at 12:53pm PST

Let’s hope Stafford’s back is fine going into the offseason and 2020 season. He’s one of the best passers in the league, and the Lions can’t win without him.

It’s honestly that simple. Fans might not want to hear it, but it’s true. Without Matthew Stafford at 100%, we’re screwed.

If Stafford comes back in 2020 re-energized and ready to go, then the Lions could be dangerous. We have the weapons.

We just need our superstar quarterback to be healthy.