Trump Claims America Stopped Terrorist Attack In Russia, Putin Called To Thank Him

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he was thanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the U.S. helped stop a terrorist attack in the country.

The two presidents spoke at length Sunday over the phone about “the initiative of the Russian side” according to a statement released by the Russians. Putin also thanked the American president for “information sent through special services that has helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia.”

Trump tweeted that he was thanked by Putin Tuesday, adding that it was "great & important coordination!"

President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the U.S. for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg. They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved. Great & important coordination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Trump and Putin also discussed continuing “bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism” according to the statement.

“The two presidents discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism,” the statement reads.

Details on the apparent terrorist attempt were not disclosed, and no information was provided on what the U.S. gave Russia regarding the news.

Two Russians were detained Dec. 27 on suspicion of plotting New Year’s attacks in St. Petersburg, according to Russian news agencies. These agencies wrote that the Federal Security Service said this plot was foiled thanks to information received from the U.S., Reuters reported.