EXCLUSIVE: ESPN College Gameday Stars Rece Davis And David Pollack Reveal Their Favorite Celebrity Guest

One of the greatest parts of ESPN’s weekly “College Gameday” show is the celebrity guest picker.

The celebrity guest picker, usually a fan of the team hosting Gameday, has become a staple in recent years of one of ESPN’s most popular shows. Celebrity guest pickers have included Alex Rodriguez, John Goodman, Matthew Mcconaughey, and so many more.

So, which guest picker did College Gameday hosts enjoy the most. Two of the shows stars sat down with Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead to give that answer and so much more.

See what David Pollack and Rece Davis had to say in this exclusive interview below.

