Gardner Minshew Reacts To Having ‘Better’ Stats Than Daniel Jones And Kyler Murray

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew had an epic line Monday when asked about other rookie passers.

Minshew was asked about putting up “similar” stats to Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray. The former Washington State star quickly corrected the reporter, and pointed out that his numbers are “better.”

He also pointed out he has more wins than any other rookie quarterback. Watch his full comments below.

#Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew was asked what it means to him to put up numbers as good or better than first round rookie passers Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. “Better,” Minshew corrected. pic.twitter.com/XXwpgicXNn — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 30, 2019

This is why Gardner Minshew is so damn awesome. Unlike Baker Mayfield where it feels forced at all times, Gardner is just shooting everybody straight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Don’t come at him with the numbers unless you’re ready to admit he has better numbers than all the other rookie quarterbacks.

The man went in the sixth round, and he is out here dominating like he should have been the top pick!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Oct 20, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

Cocky Gardner Minshew is what NFL fans deserve. Generally speaking, I’m not about that kind of action, but it’s different in this case.

When a player is authentic, it can actually be a ton of fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Dec 22, 2019 at 12:42pm PST

Minshew should have a chip on his shoulder about how it all shook out in the 2019 draft. The fact he wasn’t a much higher pick is kind of absurd.

He dominated at Washington State and then made it all the way to the sixth round before getting picked. Not a great look for NFL scouts and talent evaluators!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Sep 24, 2019 at 1:31pm PDT

I hope he keeps this energy up all offseason because Minshew riding high is like Kenny Powers at his best. It’s exactly what the NFL needs!