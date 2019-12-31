Bruce Arians Says The Buccaneers Can Win With Somebody Other Than Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians thinks the team doesn’t need Jameis Winston to win.

Winston became the first player in league history this past season to throw 30 interceptions and 30 touchdowns in the same year. He also threw for more than 5,000 yards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the unreal stat line, Arians is apparently okay if they have a different quarterback. According to Rick Stroud, the man running the team was asked about potentially having a different passer and told the media Monday, “With another quarterback? Oh yeah. If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.”

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians, when asked if this team could win with another quarterback: “With another quarterback? Oh yeah. If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.’’ — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 30, 2019

I don’t know if Arians was trying to make a half-cocked joke that fell flat or if he was being serious. If it’s the latter, this is a really bad look.

The last thing a team ever needs is the head coach trashing the star quarterback. That’s a recipe for disaster in the NFL.

Does Winston turn the ball over a bunch? Yes, but he also puts it in the end zone and airs it out. There are certainly a lot worse options out there.

Arians better be careful for what he wishes for. He just might end up getting it.

Something tells me Winston might be getting a phone call from Arians pretty soon to explain these comments. Not a great look at all!