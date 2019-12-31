J.K. Dobbins Says He’ll Enter The NFL Draft, Will Skip His Senior Season At Ohio State

Ohio State superstar running back J.K. Dobbins is headed to the NFL.

Dobbins announced Monday that he'd forgo his senior year season at OSU, and enter the draft instead. The decision comes after the Buckeyes lost to Clemson in the college football playoff.

You can read his full announcement below.

I will forever be a buckeye! pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

Dobbins is going to be one of the first running backs selected. In fact, there’s a high chance he could be the first one taken.

The man is a freak of nature, and when he gets going, there isn’t much you can do to stop him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jk Dobbins (@jk.dobbins2) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:34am PST

I watched that man torch Wisconsin’s defense, and the Badgers have one of the best defenses in America. It didn’t matter to Dobbins.

He ran through every defense he faced without any problems at all. He’s a nightmare to try to bring down in the open field.

He’s going to make a ton of money in a few months when he gets drafted, and I have no doubt he’ll be a very solid running back in the NFL.