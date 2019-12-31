Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Announces He Won’t Fire Head Coach Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars will not fire head coach Doug Marrone after a couple disappointing seasons.

There had been whispers that he was going to be canned, but that never ended up happening. Owner Shad Khan announced Tuesday that Marrone and the staff would be sticking around for the 2020 season. You can read his full statement below.

A statement from owner Shad Khan: The Jaguars staff is back pic.twitter.com/j4w4urGXkh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2019

I really don’t care at all who coaches the Jaguars. All that matters to me is that the head coach is all in on Gardner Minshew. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Owner Shahid Khan has made the decision to ride with Marrone, and that’s fine as long as he understands it’s all about Minshew Mania. Nothing else matters.

The Jaguars are now Minshew’s team. He is the man running the show. Anybody who doesn’t understand that has no business being involved with the team.

The fact Marrone is sticking around tells me that he understands the quarterback situation.

I hate to sound too critical, but if the Jaguars go in any other direction than playing Minshew on every snap, then they deserve to lose. Ride with Minshew until the bitter end if that’s what it comes to.

There’s no other option to be considered.

We’ll see what Marrone and Minshew put together in 2020, but I’m optimistic we’re going to see some fun things.