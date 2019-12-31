Mike Leach Sends Hilarious Tweet About Women Liking Money

Washington State football coach Mike Leach recently sent an amazing tweet.

Leach is one of the most famous men in the sport because he never holds back. Everything he says and does is incredibly entertaining. His latest tweet wasn’t an exception at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leach tweeted a picture Monday that read, “If I had a dollar for every girl that found me unattractive, they would eventually find me attractive.”

This is absolutely amazing. There’s truly no other words to describe it. Could you ever imagine Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney doing something like this?

Hell no. There’s no situation where they ever would. Yet, Leach just set us straight.

Women like money. There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s just the way it is, and men are always going to joke about women liking money.

Welcome to reality. Women like diamonds, men like cracking jokes, and Leach likes entertaining us all on Twitter.

This is the world we live in, and I’m happy we do.

I’m sure there are some idiots out there who are going to try and claim Leach’s tweet is sexiest or some other dumb stuff.

It’s a joke, and it’s funny. If you don’t find it funny, the problem is with you. It’s not with Mike Leach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) on Dec 2, 2019 at 8:47am PST

Never change, Leach. Never change. You’re truly a gift from the football gods to all of us fans!