New York Giants Targeting Matt Rhule To Be Their New Head Coach

The New York Giants are reportedly targeting Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

According to Chris Mortensen, the man running the Bears down in Waco, Texas, is a “prominent” candidate to take over after the firing of Pat Shurmur. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baylor’s Matt Rhule is prominent in Giants coach search, per sources. He served as assistant under Tom Coughlin in 2012.

Jets job was Rhule’s to turn down last season. He said no to Jets. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 30, 2019

It really does look like Rhule’s time in Baylor will come to an end after his bowl game against Georgia. He’s drawing a ton of interest from around the league.

Add in the fact he used to be an assistant on the Giants, and this has homecoming written all over it. If you’re a Baylor fan, you should just accept he’s likely leaving.

Rhule is a hell of a coach, and he knows how to rebuild. He showed up in Waco with a mess on his hands, and a couple years later Baylor is one of the best teams in America.

With Daniel Jones being the future of the franchise and lots of work to do, Rhule could be the perfect guy to take over the massive rebuilding project.

Whether he ends up with the Carolina Panthers or New York Giants, I think it’s safe to say his time at Baylor is nearing a rapid end.