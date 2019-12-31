Oregon Unveils Disgusting Green Uniforms For The Rose Bowl Against Wisconsin

The Oregon Ducks unveiled their uniforms for the Rose Bowl against Wisconsin, and they’re gross.

The Badgers and Oregon will meet Wednesday on the field in Pasadena for the biggest bowl game outside of the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the one game everybody is focused on talking about.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The Badgers are headed to “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Everybody wanted to count out Wisconsin after we lost to Ohio State. Now, we’re on the biggest stage in college football. Pasadena, here we come. pic.twitter.com/RyFb8PLIkw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

Naturally, that has everybody talking. As with any huge game, you’re usually going to get some special uniforms and hype videos.

It’s just the nature of the business. However, these uniforms from Oregon are absurd. Give them a look below.

These uniforms look like somebody vomited on a printing machine, and then their puke was turned into uniforms for the Ducks.

Of all the disgusting unis I’ve ever seen, you can go ahead and put these ones from the Ducks right near the top of the list.

This has to be a joke, right? There’s no way Oregon will actually take the field against the Badgers wearing this garbage, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Dec 28, 2019 at 6:51pm PST

If this is the energy the Ducks are carrying into the game, we’re going to obliterate them. You just hate to see such poor decisions before such a monster game.

Tune in tomorrow on ESPN at 5:00 EST to watch all the action!