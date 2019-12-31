Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence Appears To Be A Fan Of ‘The Office’

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is apparently a fan of the hit show “The Office.”

Saturday Down South shared a Twitter photo of the star gunslinger rocking a Dunder Mifflin shirt, and it’s pretty damn cool. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a look below.

BREAKING: Clemson likability increases drastically after picture shows that Trevor Lawrence is a fan of The Office. Dabo stock still plummets. pic.twitter.com/FY0n9z1bxF — Saturday Down South (@SDS) December 30, 2019

I don’t know how anybody could ever cheer against Trevor Lawrence. The man is just so likable. He seems like a great guy, he already has one national title, he’s probably the best quarterback in America and now we find out he likes “The Office.”

The man just knows how to move the needle. He gives the people what they want!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

How could anybody cheer against this young man? I just don’t think it’s possible. If I’m an NFL general manager, I’m taking him if I can get him.

He just slings touchdown passes and watches “The Office.” If that doesn’t have superstar written all over it, I just don’t know what does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jan 9, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

Tune in Jan. 13 to watch Lawrence air it out against LSU. It’s going to be a game for the ages, and I’m in!