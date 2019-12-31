REPORT: New York Giants Will Interview Mike McCarthy For Head Coaching Position

The New York Giants will reportedly interview Mike McCarthy for their head coach opening.

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants will speak with the former Packers coach this weekend about their open position. Matt Rhule has also been a name attached to the position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Giants are expected to interview former Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy this weekend, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

I’m not surprised the Giants are going to interview McCarthy, but I’m not sure they should hire him. In fact, I really don’t think they should.

Rhule is the much better option if the Giants are looking to inject a bunch of fresh energy into their organization.

Just look at what the man has done at Baylor. He’s clearly proven he can undertake massive rebuilding projects and get the job done.

Does McCarthy have more experience? Without a doubt, and he also has a Super Bowl. There’s no doubt he can coach, but I’m not sold that he’s the man for the Giants.

If Rhule falls through, then by all means go after McCarthy. If they can get the Baylor coach, then that’s absolutely who New York should go after as option one.