REPORT: Virginia Tech Players Hurled ‘Profane Insults’ At Kentucky Prior To Bowl Game

Virginia Tech and Kentucky apparently got into a bit of a dustup before their bowl game.

According to some Monday tweets from Kyle Tucker, Hokies players hurled “a bunch of profane insults” at Kentucky players Saturday night during an event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From what I gather, per several sources now, Virginia Tech players launched into a bunch of profane insults as Kentucky arrived at the NASCAR HOF last night — with at least one Hokie recording and sharing on social media (since deleted) and it was almost a brawl. Ring the bell. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 30, 2019

CORRECTION: This was at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 30, 2019

Kentucky Sports Radio also reported there was a “minor altercation” that “never escalated to blows.” Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden also appeared to have zero interest in discussing the situation Monday.

Belk Bowl beef! Kentucky QB Lynn Bowden refused to answer any questions related to Virginia Tech at the official @belkbowl media availability on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/EEXAmFhXCh — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) December 30, 2019

This is the kind of beef I never even knew we needed in college football. This is the Belk Bowl we’re talking about!

This is a bowl game nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody cares about at all. Yet, Kentucky and Virginia Tech are ready to go to the mat.

Inject this kind of energy right into my veins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Football (@ukfootball) on Dec 30, 2019 at 9:07pm PST

If the goal was to make the Belk Bowl required viewing between Kentucky and Virginia Tech, I think that goal has been accomplished!

Sign me up right now! Any teams willing to fight over a meaningless bowl game are teams I want to watch on the field!

You can catch the Hokies and Wildcats today at noon EST on ESPN. Sounds like it’s going to be a fun one.