REPORT: Washington Redskins Hire Ron Rivera As Head Coach, Announcement Coming Wednesday

The Washington Redskins have made Ron Rivera their new head coach.

According to Michael Silver early Tuesday morning, a deal between the two sides has been reached. Ian Rapoport added the official announcement will come Wednesday.

Well, there it is, folks. It didn’t take long at all for Rivera, who was fired by the Panthers this season, to get the gig once whispers started leaking that he was getting looked at.

It didn’t take long at all, and now the Redskins have found their man.

This is a great hire for Washington. Rivera is a solid coach, he went to the Super Bowl a few years ago and he knows how to control big personalities.

Plus, he knows how to get the most out of the quarterback position. Before Cam Newton got hurt, Rivera had him rolling.

Now, he’ll be tasked with developing Dwayne Haskins.

Dan Snyder might be one of the worst owners in all of sports, but this is a very good decision on his part. For once, the Redskins made the right call.