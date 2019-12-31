Trump On Pelosi: The ‘Most Overrated Person I Know’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi the most overrated person he knows, after calling her out for not quickly moving forward with the articles of impeachment against him.

“Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems,” Trump tweeted. “They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!,” he continued.

Trump’s comments come after he has previously praised Pelosi, saying they have a “great relationship” in 2018 and in 2008 even calling her “impressive,” adding “I like her a lot,” HuffPost reported.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on December 18 after months of debate. The House voted on two separate articles of impeachment. The first vote was on the abuse of power article and the second was obstruction of Congress. No Republicans voted for the impeachment of the President. (RELATED: House Votes To Impeach President Trump)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, 228 Democrats had voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry before the vote. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

However, Pelosi is holding on to the articles of impeachment until the Republican-led Senate agrees to hold a trial that both sides can agree on.