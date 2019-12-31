Wisconsin Mauls Rider 65-37, Now Will Get Into Big 10 Play

The Wisconsin Badgers destroyed Rider in basketball 65-37 Tuesday night.

Coming into tonight, I said this was a very easy game to win, but that didn't mean we could overlook our opponent.

After all, the Badgers entered the night at 7-5. We’re now 8-5, and we’re balling after an absolute dominating performance over Rider led by Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers.

Throw it DOWN, @Reuvers35 Nate Reuvers coming to life now for the Badgers! He’s up to 13 points. WIS 42, RID 21 | 14:19 2H#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/kxT4YuSuFP — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 1, 2020

Do you all know what the halftime score was tonight? It was 22-11. It was 22-11 at the half! The Badgers held a D1 team to 11 points in a half.

We might not have been scoring a ton, but good luck finding better defense than that.

Badgers have hit 4 of their last 5 FGs 8-0 run for Wisconsin Things going MUCH better this second half. @braddavi34 and @aleemty2 with 9 points each. WIS 36, RID 16 | 15:56 2H#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/z30BCyfR8t — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 1, 2020

If we play the same defense we did tonight down the stretch, then we’re going to be just fine in Big 10 conference play, which is now what awaits us.

We might have started off incredibly slow, but we’re rolling now after tonight and our win over Tennessee.

That’s more like it! Badgers on an 8-0 run @LilB_Pritz1 leading the way with a game-high 9 points (3-3 3FG) WIS 14, RID 7 | 7:18 1H#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/CQry3RPc5B — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 1, 2020

I feel things in the air shifting in a positive direction, and I can’t wait to start attacking our opponents in the B1G.

It’s going to be a good time!