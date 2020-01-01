Antonio Brown: New Orleans Saints Workout ‘Was A Publicity Stunt’

Antonio Brown isn’t pleased with the New Orleans Saints after his recent workout.

The disgraced NFL free agent was recently brought in with a group of receivers to work out for Sean Payton’s squad, but Brown, who last played for the Patriots, thinks it was all just done for attention.

Brown said the following during an Instagram video about the workout, according to ESPN:

I really am at peace. I just don’t like the lack of respect in the world. Everyone has deadlines, but I guess the NFL don’t have a deadline for me. So I appreciate [Saints coach] Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me to bring me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton knows the feeling of being left behind.

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure this isn’t how you get yourself on an NFL roster. I’m pretty sure claiming a team only brought you in for attention isn’t going to end well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Has there ever been a dumber player in the history of the NFL than Antonio Brown? He could make a mind-boggling amount of money to catch footballs if he just kept his mouth shut.

Instead, he constantly feels the need to talk, attack people and say stupid things. It’s almost like he’s hellbent on making sure he never plays again.

There has never been a more talented player with worse self-destructive tendencies. It’s absolutely incredible to watch, and we’ve never seen anything like it before.

I think I speak for NFL fans everywhere when I say we all want this guy to just go away. He shouldn’t ever play in the NFL again, and he should log off social media forever.