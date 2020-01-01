Media

Trump Jr., Others Lampoon Liberal Media As ‘Trump’s Benghazi’ Fails To Unfold

Scott Morefield Reporter
Donald Trump Jr. and plenty of others took to Twitter after liberal media pundits’ predictions of President Donald Trump’s “Benghazi” failed to unfold, thanks to the U.S. response to Iran-backed protests.

A crowd of rock-throwing militants managed to break through a gate at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday amidst unrest surrounding Sunday’s U.S. airstrikes on a militia group backed by Iran. However, bolstered by the addition of 100 U.S. troops on Tuesday, security personnel used tear gas and rubber bullets Wednesday to successfully protect the main compound and U.S. personnel.

As events unfolded Tuesday, several media figures seemed to compare the president’s response in Iraq to the response to the Islamic terrorist attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, that led to the death of Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others in 2012.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid predicted the situation would be “Trump’s Benghazi.” Later, President Trump himself responded by calling it “the Anti-Benghazi!” during his Tuesday announcement that embassy personnel were safe.


Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter several times on Wednesday to comment on the topic. Responding specifically to Reid, Trump Jr. wrote that “Trump’s Benghazi” was met “with decisive action.”

Trump Jr. and many others, including Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk and Rep. Lee Zeldin, used the social media network to criticize those who called this “another Benghazi,” and drew a stark contrast between both responses to attacks on U.S. facilities. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Blue Checkmark Twitter Bashing Trump For Not Taking Barron To World Series)

