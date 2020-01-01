Graham Mertz’s 5 Touchdown Game Named The Best Performance In The History Of The All-American Bowl

Wisconsin Badgers freshman quarterback Graham Mertz was given a huge honor late Saturday.

The All-American Bowl, which is a game for the best recruits in America, named Mertz’s five touchdown day last year the greatest performance in the history of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s stuff like this that has Badgers fans so amped about getting Mertz on the field. He spun the football world up last year when he threw five touchdowns on seven competitions last season in the All-American Bowl.

Expectations were already high for the young freshman. After that game, they shot through the roof.

Now, Mertz didn’t get a ton of reps this season in Madison after redshirting and backing up Jack Coan. However, it was clear in his limited playing time that the young man can sling it.

Every time he stepped on the field, Wisconsin fans were locked in analyzing every throw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

Mertz has a huge future with the Badgers, and I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. It’s going to be a hell of a good time over the next few years.

The kid has the arm and the attitude you want in your starting quarterback. He’s going to be a big star. I can guarantee it.