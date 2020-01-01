Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Racist Tweets Posted

Musician Mariah Carey’s personal Twitter account was hacked.

Carey’s account began posting tweets containing racial slurs, including the n-word, on New Year’s Eve, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. Other tweets referenced the rapper Eminem, whom the “We Belong Together” singer has an on-going feud with.

“Eminem has a little penis,” one tweet from the star read.

LMAOOOOO the tweets are being deleted now but December 31st 2019 will go down as the day Mariah Carey’s Twitter got hacked pic.twitter.com/dvHu7jfj3q — yung alfredo ???? (@_dimensionless) December 31, 2019



After 30 minutes, the hackers were kicked out of the account and the tweets were deleted.

“I take a freaking nap and this happens?” Carey tweeted after the tweets disappeared.

I take a freaking nap and this happens? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020



The “Chuckling Squad” claimed the hack. The hackers were behind actress Chloë Grace Moretz’ account hack and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s from back in September. Those hacks were linked together through the cell carrier AT&T, although it is unknown what phone service Carey uses.

The hackers tweeted 18 tweets from Dorsey’s Twitter account. Some tweets also included racial slurs. (RELATED: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Appears To Get Hacked, Tweets Offensive Posts About Black People)

“The account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised,” Twitter tweeted after Dorsey’s hack.

The same occurred to Moretz’ account just a week later.

Before Moretz’ and Dorsey’s accounts were hacked, the group also targeted Youtubers James Charles and Shane Dawson.