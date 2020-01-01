Matt Rhule Refuses To Interview With The Cleveland Browns

Baylor football coach Matt Rhule had no interest in taking over the Cleveland Browns.

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns wanted to speak with Rhule about taking over as head coach after the firing of Freddie Kitchens, but he declined to interview. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baylor HC Matt Rhule declined the chance to interview for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, per league sources. Rhule is expected to be a leading candidate for the Giants’ and Panthers’ HC jobs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

This is such a brutal look for the Browns. The dream of pretty much every coach in college football is to take over an NFL franchise.

When the Browns wanted to talk with Rhule, he smacked them down. This is so embarrassing for Cleveland. College coaches pretty much never refuse to interview with NFL teams.

Yet, here we are, and Rhule doesn’t have the time of day for the Browns. That should tell you all you need to know about where they stand.

They’re such a disaster that they can’t even get college coaches on the phone. This is what happens when you entrust your franchise to Baker Mayfield.

It turns into a circus and never-ending chaos.

I can’t wait to see who the Browns hire. No matter who it is, I’m sure it’ll end in complete disaster. That’s just the way Cleveland works.

Smart call from Rhule to refuse to talk with them. Why bring yourself down to the level of the Browns when you’re one of the hottest commodities in all of coaching?