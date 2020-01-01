Melania Stuns In Sparkling Gold And Black Gown At New Year’s Eve Party

Melania Trump truly turned heads when she stepped out in a sparkling gold and black gown for a New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sleeveless, floor-length metallic gold and black number as she joined President Donald Trump as he spoke to the press outside the grand ballroom ahead of their New Year’s celebration at Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and high heels.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

Several pictures/clips in the gorgeous dress have surfaced on social media. Check them out!

Asked tonight for her New Year’s resolution, @FLOTUS replied, “Peace on the world.” She and @realDonaldTrump entering the annual Mar-a-Lago NYE black-tie party. (photo via @Kevinliptakcnn) pic.twitter.com/XaQ0ht8PJL — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 1, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:08pm PST

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a black sparkling dress for dinner on Christmas Eve.

