Melania Stuns In Sparkling Gold And Black Gown At New Year’s Eve Party

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak to the press outside the grand ballroom as they arrive for a New Year's celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2019.

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump truly turned heads when she stepped out in a sparkling gold and black gown for a New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sleeveless, floor-length metallic gold and black number as she joined President Donald Trump as he spoke to the press outside the grand ballroom ahead of their New Year's celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and high heels.

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Several pictures/clips in the gorgeous dress have surfaced on social media. Check them out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776) on

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a black sparkling dress for dinner on Christmas Eve.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to their Christmas Eve party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 24, 2019.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the holidays throughout the years here.