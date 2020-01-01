Melania Stuns In Sparkling Gold And Black Gown At New Year’s Eve Party

Melania Trump truly turned heads when she stepped out in a sparkling gold and black gown for a New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida.
The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sleeveless, floor-length metallic gold and black number as she joined President Donald Trump as he spoke to the press outside the grand ballroom ahead of their New Year’s celebration at Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and high heels.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.
Several pictures/clips in the gorgeous dress have surfaced on social media. Check them out!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2020
Asked tonight for her New Year’s resolution, @FLOTUS replied, “Peace on the world.” She and @realDonaldTrump entering the annual Mar-a-Lago NYE black-tie party. (photo via @Kevinliptakcnn) pic.twitter.com/XaQ0ht8PJL
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 1, 2020
View this post on Instagram
FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a black sparkling dress for dinner on Christmas Eve.
Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the holidays throughout the years here.