Minnesota Upsets Auburn 31-24 In The Outback Bowl

The Minnesota Gophers pulled off a huge 31-24 upset against Auburn in the Outback Bowl Wednesday afternoon.
The Gophers, who are the fourth or fifth best team in the Big 10, entered the game a touchdown underdog, but it didn’t matter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Minnesota and P.J. Fleck had control of the game from start to finish. It was truly spectacular.
— Jorgen Von Strangle (@WandsWithJuan) January 1, 2020
Auburn might be the second best team in the SEC behind LSU. In the worst case scenario, they’re the third best team.
Yet, they couldn’t even hang with the fourth or fifth best team in the Big 10. I can’t wait to see SEC fans try to spin this one.
Go ahead, folks! Hit me with your spin zone. Explain to me why one of the most elite teams in the SEC couldn’t beat an above average B1G team.
What a catch on 4th down pic.twitter.com/kZwEEfJqqX
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2020
As a Big 10 fan, I couldn’t be happier. I hate Minnesota on every level, but I’m always happy to see the conference dunk on the SEC.
Props to Fleck and his whole squad. They represented the conference well today!