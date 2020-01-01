NFL Games On Fox Get Their Highest Ratings Since 2016

The NFL put up monster ratings on Fox this past season.

According to a release from the network, Fox got its best NFL ratings since 2016, and averaged an audience of 19.236 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game of the week on Fox averaged 24.356 million viewers, which made it the most watched show on TV for the 11th straight year.

It will never get old seeing data like this. Watching the NFL get huge ratings is good for the soul. It’s proof this country still has some common sense.

As I always say, there’s a direct correlation between football ratings and the success of America. As long as football gets big ratings, then we’re going to be just fine.

Once the ratings start to plummet, which looked like it was going to happen during the national anthem debacle, then it’s time to worry.

Luckily, those days are long behind us, and all the fans are locked back in.

With the way things are going, I fully expect the NFL to put up just as big of numbers in 2020. It sure does feel good to know the NFL is dominating.