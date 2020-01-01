REVIEW: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ With Gerard Butler Is An Awesome Action Movie

“Angel Has Fallen” is one of the best action movies I’ve seen in a long time.

As I’m sure you all know, I’m a big fan of the Mike Banning saga. “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen” are both great action flicks. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It’s all about badass Secret Service agent Banning (Gerard Butler) always saving the day. During the holiday season, I fired it up to watch with my family.

For fans of the first two, I can promise this one won’t disappoint at all. In fact, “Angel” might have the most action out of all three movies in the series.

Now, is the plot a little lacking and unbelievable? Sure. It’s all about military contractors being bad guys and there are some stupid political messages wired into the film.

Once you get past that, “Angel Has Fallen” is an action movie for the ages. It’s nothing but awesome shootouts, explosions and bad guys getting killed. Plus, Banning is on the run this time as the perceived villain. Naturally, he has to kill a lot of people along the way.

I couldn’t even keep count of how many people got smoked in this movie. It seemed like it was never-ending, and I loved every second of it.

Hopefully, there’s a fourth one because Gerard Butler as Mike Banning is just too good to stop. I could watch these movies forever.

Are they going to win a bunch of awards? Obviously not, but they’re definition of action movies made for men to binge on.

I can’t wait to see if we get another one. Let’s all hope we do!