Prepare For The Rose Bowl Wisconsin And Oregon With These Epic Sports Speeches

The Rose Bowl between Wisconsin and Oregon is Wednesday afternoon, and we have the perfect way for all of you to prepare.

There’s no better way to prepare for the upcoming game than with the greatest sports speeches from movies and TV shows. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a little Coach Taylor or Herb Brooks action. That’s just a fact, and you’re a communist if you disagree.

Get your day started off on the right foot with the speeches below.

Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? I know I am. I’m ready to truck through an entire line of defenders.

I’m so juiced to watch my Badgers dissect the Oregon defense that it’s beyond description.

If those videos above didn’t get you juiced, then I have to wonder whether or not you have a pulse. There’s no way any fan watched those and didn’t get hyped.

It’s just not possible. You know what else isn’t possible? The Badgers losing today. Buckle up and grab a beer because the Badgers are rolling into Pasadena.

Go, Badgers, go!

Tune in at 5:00 EST on ESPN to watch all the action. It’s going to be glorious!