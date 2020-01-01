QUACK! QUACK! It’s Time To Go Duck Hunting. Here’s My Official Wisconsin Vs. Oregon Rose Bowl Prediction

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally game day for the Rose Bowl between Wisconsin and Oregon, and I’ve put in my official prediction.

ROSE BOWL PREVIEW: The Wisconsin Badgers are going duck hunting today. What we’re going to do to Oregon is illegal in civilized countries. Quack! Quack! My official prediction: pic.twitter.com/4mM5zY57Er — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 1, 2020

What we’re about to do to Oregon is outlawed in the civilized world. I’m pretty sure it’s actually outlawed by the Geneva Convention. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do I feel bad for the Ducks? I almost do. I almost pity their poor fans. Look at all of them with their high hopes.

They actually believe they can win today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:36am PST

Do I sure have a reality check for them. This isn’t going to be a football game. The Rose Bowl is going to be a nationally televised massacre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 30, 2019 at 4:45pm PST

We’ve got our duck hunting tags, and we’re not going to stop until the clock hits zero. They might have to send in the army to stop the Rose Bowl from getting too ugly.

To everybody who has been riding with us all season, I thank each and every one of you. It’s been a hell of a journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 27, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

Now, it’s time to close it out against Oregon. Let’s get to work and get the job done to close out the season.

Go, Badgers, go! Tune in at 5:00 EST on ESPN!