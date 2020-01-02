Tua Tagovailoa Says He’ll Make A Decision On The NFL January 6

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he’ll make his NFL decision in a few days.

Tua, who suffered a brutal hip injury against Mississippi State, is debating whether or not he should forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out what he’ll do. He tweeted Wednesday night that he’ll announce his decision Jan. 6.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

If I had to guess right now, I’d guess that Tua is coming back to play one final season for the Crimson Tide.

His stock took a hit when he went down with his hip injury. Now, don’t make a mistake here. He’ll still be a first round pick, but he’s not going first overall.

That’s the reality of the situation right now with Tua.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:45pm PST

If Tua returns to school, dominates and proves his hip is healthy, then he could be the first quarterback selected in 2021 after Trevor Lawrence.

That has me believing the electric dual-threat quarterback will be back in Tuscaloosa in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Nov 9, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

Stay tuned because we’ll be finding out very soon what Tua is going to do! Right now, my prediction is we’ll see him playing in college next season!