Bernie Sanders’ Massive 4th Quarter Fundraising Haul Is Establishment Democrats’ Worst Nightmare

We’re two days into January, and Democrats and President Donald Trump are touting their fourth quarter fundraising numbers.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders pulled in nearly $35 million – the largest 3-month haul of any Democrat this cycle – so deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down Thursday to break down how this news is terrifying for establishment Democrats.

