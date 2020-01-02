‘Captain America’ Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Arrested In Mother’s Stabbing Death

“Captain America” star Mollie Fitzgerald was reportedly arrested in Kansas in the stabbing death of her mother, Patricia Fitzgerald.

The 38-year-old actress, who had a small part in the 2011 Marvel hit “Captain America: The First Avenger” film, was arrested on New Year’s Eve and taken into custody, according to NBC News in a piece published Wednesday. She was charged with second degree murder. (RELATED: Captain America Said There Is Definitely A Pay Gap In Hollywood)

Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a minor role in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” was charged with murder after her mother, Patricia, was found dead from a stab wound. https://t.co/9MjCKkSVXg — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 2, 2020

Patricia was found dead at her home in Olathe, about 22 miles southwest of Kansas City. Police said they were called to the home for a report of an “armed disturbance.” When officers arrived they discovered the older Fitzgerald suffering from a stab wound. (RELATED: Chris Pratt, The Rock, And Other Celebrities Take #22Pushup Challenge To Honor Veterans)

The actress is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond, according to records from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, per WGNTV.

In addition to her role in the first “Avengers” film, she most recently appeared in the 2018 movie “Trouble Is My Business,” according to IMDb.

She is also listed as having written or directed several other projects, including “The Lawful Truth” in 2014 and the “Absurd Illusions” in 2011.

Patricia’s brother, Gary Hunziker, told the Associated Press that his sister was in the process of moving back to Kansas City from the Houston area and didn’t know what lead to her death.

“It doesn’t matter the circumstances,” Hunziker said, according to the Associated Press. “The loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”