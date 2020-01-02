Cleveland Browns Will Interview Mike McCarthy For Head Coach Opening

The Cleveland Browns are set to interview Mike McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the two sides will meet Thursday about the position. McCarthy hasn’t coached since he was fired by the Green Bay Packers in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ICYMI: Ex-#Packers coach Mike McCarthy is the #Browns 1st interview on Thursday; a pairing with Browns asst. GM Eliot Wolf is being considered https://t.co/AHKfq8xcfR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 1, 2020

McCarthy could be an interesting choice for the Browns. As I’ve said for a long time, the Browns need a dictator to take over that team.

There are simply too many out-of-control personalities for a weak personality to run the team. They need somebody who can command the situation.

McCarthy could end up being that guy. He had to deal with Aaron Rodgers for years, which means he’s got experience handling an elite quarterback with a big personality.

Baker Mayfield doesn’t have a fraction of the talent Rodgers does, but he does have a huge personality.

No matter what happens, it sure does look like McCarthy will be back in the NFL in 2020. His name has been tied to a bunch of teams.

We’ll see where he lands, but the Browns could be a very likely choice.