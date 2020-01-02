We Watched CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage So You Didn’t Have To – Here Are The Lowlights

We know you didn’t want to watch CNN’s ridiculous New Year’s Eve coverage, so we made one of our video editors do it instead.
She suffered through hours of shots and drag queen mermaids to bring you these lowlights.
Enjoy!
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’