Detroit Firefighters Reportedly Pose For Picture In Front Of Burning House

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones will be investigating a New Year’s Eve tweet that showed firefighters in the city posing in front of a burning building.

“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them,” Jones said.

Jones’ response to the apparent dereliction of duty was reported by ABC News Detroit affiliate WXYZ on Wednesday.

The Detroit Fire Commissioner plans on investigating the photo shared on Detroit Fire Incidents Page https://t.co/h1KpUDDpEW — KAGS News (@KAGSnews) January 2, 2020

The photo was captioned, “Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!” but the picture could have been taken at any time.