Detroit Firefighters Reportedly Pose For Picture In Front Of Burning House

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones will be investigating a New Year’s Eve tweet that showed firefighters in the city posing in front of a burning building.
“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them,” Jones said.
Jones’ response to the apparent dereliction of duty was reported by ABC News Detroit affiliate WXYZ on Wednesday.
The Detroit Fire Commissioner plans on investigating the photo shared on Detroit Fire Incidents Page https://t.co/h1KpUDDpEW
— KAGS News (@KAGSnews) January 2, 2020
Here’s the house today in SW Detroit.@detroitfire says the home was vacant. The one next to it is as well.
Dep. Commissioner Dave Fornell tells me fire crews could not go inside last night and could only defensively attack the fire. pic.twitter.com/BiG7stPPfR
— Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) January 1, 2020