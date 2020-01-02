Ed Orgeron New Year’s Resolution For 2020 Is To Eat Less

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron had an incredible comment about his new goal for 2020.

According to Brett McMurphy, the man coaching LSU in the national title game will try to eat less in the new year, but he recognizes it probably won't happen.

LSU’s Ed Orgeron asked what his New Year’s resolution is: “Probably to try to eat less & it won’t happen” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 31, 2019

This right here is why Coach O is the man. A ton of people try to do new things every time January 1st rolls around.

They want to go to the gym, they want to find bigger and better goals, they want to get healthier and everything in between.

Coach O had a very straightforward answer. He wants to eat less. That’s not the funny part. The funny part is he immediately admitted it won’t happen.

It’d be nice if everybody was that honest about their resolutions. The world would probably be a lot better place.

If you’re not a fan of Coach O, then you’re honestly just a buzzkill. You can hate LSU and the SEC and at the same time admit that the man moves the needle.

Now, we’ll have to see if he can get the job done against Clemson in the title game. Can’t wait!