Jean Trebek Reveals The Hardest Part Of Alex Trebek’s Battle With Cancer

Alex Trebek’s wife Jean opened up about the hardest part of the “Jeopardy!” host’s cancer battle.

The couple recently sat down with Michael Strahan and talked about Alex going through chemotherapy in an interview set to air Thursday, according to a report published by ABC.

Alex Trebek – the most beloved game show host in America- sits down with Michael Strahan for an exclusive personal and inspiring new interview. ‘What is Jeopardy!?’ airs tomorrow night at 8|7c on ABC! https://t.co/WI8JehU48R pic.twitter.com/MfGJmeSztJ — 20/20 (@ABC2020) January 1, 2020

When asked what the hardest part of the cancer battle has been so far, Jean admitted it was feeling helpless.

“When I see him in pain and I can’t help him,” she said. “When he doesn’t eat right.”

“When he has too much diet soda,” Jean added. (RELATED: REPORT: Ale Trebek Has No Plans To Quit ‘Jeopardy!’ Amid Pancreatic CancerBattle)

Alex claimed the diagnosis has been hard for him, but also hard for Jean.

“It’s always tough for caretakers because she has to deal with her worrying about my well-being and also dealing with … I’m not always the most pleasant person to be around when I’m experiencing severe pain or depression, and she has to tread lightly around me,” Alex admitted.

Trebek was first diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March. He was believed to be near remission at the end of May before announcing he would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

A coworker of Alex’s, however, insisted the game show host does not have plans to announce a retirement from the show.