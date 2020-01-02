‘They Have No Evidence’: Josh Hawley To Introduce Measure To Dismiss Articles Of Impeachment In The Senate

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has announced he will introduce a “measure” to dismiss the House articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution,” Hawley tweeted Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Morally Bankrupt Ego Maniac’: Hollywood Filmmaker Ron Howard Bashes Trump Ahead Of Golden Globes)

Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

My proposal will take form of motion to update Senate impeachment rules to account for this unprecedented attempt to obstruct Senate trial. Stay tuned — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

The Missouri senator added, “My proposal will take form of motion to update Senate impeachment rules to account for this unprecedented attempt to obstruct Senate trial. Stay tuned.”

Last month, Democrats in the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for “obstruction of congress” and “abuse of power.” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has signaled she might not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until a “fair” trial is guaranteed.

“I don’t think there’s any question that we have to take up the matter. The rules of impeachment are very clear, we’ll have to have a trial,” said Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, according to TheHill. “My own view is that we should give people the opportunity to put the case on.”

A few weeks after Trump was formally impeached by the House his approval ratings currently stands at an average of 44.6%, according to RealClearPolitics.