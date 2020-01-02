LSU Line Shifts Up To -5.5 For National Title Game Against Clemson

Money is apparently pouring in on LSU in the national title game against Clemson.

The line initially opened at -3 in favor of the Tigers from Baton Rouge, but the line has since shifted up to -5.5 in favor of Ed Orgeron's squad.

Below is a live look at my reaction to all the people jumping on the LSU line without thinking about it at all.

As I’ve said before, LSU might end up beating Clemson. I have a few more days to dig into the data, but anybody who thinks Ed Oregon and company will roll Dabo Swinney’s squad is an idiot.

This is going to be a brutal fight. It’s going to go punch for punch. LSU isn’t playing Oklahoma anymore. They’re playing Trevor Lawrence.

I haven’t bet on this game yet, but I might have to smash Clemson at +5.5. It almost would seem foolish not to at this point.

Lawrence and the rest of Swinney’s crew will have a very good shot at winning this game. Anybody who thinks differently just doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

Tune in January 13. It’s going to be a glorious time for college football fans everywhere.