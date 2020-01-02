MSNBC’s Katy Tur Explains Why ‘Democrats Are No Closer To Defeating Mr. Trump Than They Were Three Years Ago’

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur listed three reasons why she believes Democrats so far are “no closer to defeating” President Donald Trump than they were when he first assumed office.

Commenting on the state of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries during the opening segment of Thursday’s “MSNBC Live With Katy Tur,” the MSNBC host noted that Democratic voters “remain divided on the direction they believe this country should take, and they’re even more divided over the candidate who should lead it.”

After opining that the desire to defeat the president is the “only thing” uniting Democrats, Tur pointed out that, even with a president she believes “could be weakened by impeachment and dogged by a widespread collapse of his foreign policy agenda,” Democrats are “no closer to defeating Mr. Trump than they were three years ago.”

Tur then gave three examples, the first being the campaign’s “massive” fourth quarter fund-raising numbers which, at just under $46 million, proves “that Trump and his base remain emboldened by what they see as unfair attacks against the president.”

Trump’s mid 40’s approval rating served as the next example, a number which has remained nearly constant his entire presidency and serves to show that the president’s base has remained strong throughout the impeachment process. (RELATED: ‘Isn’t This Almost The Definition Of An Empty Threat?’ — Chris Wallace Presses Debbie Dingell On Sending Impeachment To The Senate)

The MSNBC host’s third example is the president’s strong showing in key battleground states, “where he continues to run neck in neck with top Democrats.”

“Whoever the Democrats pick,” Tur concluded, “they will be facing a president who has already survived the kind of setbacks that would normally end a political career, or a thousand political careers. Donald Trump is formidable. Our question is, is there a Democratic candidate whose message can both unify the party and win the White House?”