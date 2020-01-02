NBC New York Deletes Tweet Suggesting Anti-Semitic Violence Due To Growing Jewish Communities

NBC New York deleted a tweet about the growing anti-Semitic attacks after backlash Thursday.

The now-deleted tweet read, “With the expansion of Orthodox communities outside NYC has come civic sparring, and some fear the recent violence may be an outgrowth of that conflict.”

Many took to Twitter and said that the tweet suggested the Jewish community was partially to blame for the attacks. Another issue with the tweet was the use of “civic sparring” to explain the often violent anti-Semitic attacks.

“This is a sick and dangerous point of view!” former NY assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted.

Isn’t it odd how so many in the media start playing the “maybe this whole anti-Semitism thing is half justified” game when anti-Semitism cuts against their political narrative? https://t.co/et3ZQ2lXP4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 2, 2020

The article itself was also condemned, as it reads that “the expansion of Hasidic communities … has led to some anti-semitic rhetoric.”

An outrageous @NBCNewYork article blames the Jews for the rising of anti-Semitism in the New York area.

Once again, the victim is blamed for the attacker’s racism.

Instead of explanations and excuses, we need unequivocal action against #racism and #antiSemitism pic.twitter.com/mllHNNOY9J — Lior Haiat ???????? (@LiorHaiat) January 2, 2020

NBC New York published a new tweet Thursday writing that they “regret the error” after deleting the original one. The new tweet reads “Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in #NYC suburbs.”

We are deleting an earlier tweet regarding a story on the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the tri-state area. A new tweet follows; we regret the error. — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 2, 2020

The article still reads that the expanding Jewish communities has caused “some anti-Semitic rhetoric” as of the time of publication of this article. There have been a number of attacks on the Orthodox Jewish community in various parts of New York. (RELATED: 40,000 Jews Have Fled France In 10 Years Amid Rising Anti-Semitism)