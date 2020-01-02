Ohio State Star Jeff Okudah Announces That He’ll Enter The NFL Draft

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah is headed to the NFL.

The Buckeyes star announced his decision on Twitter with a lengthy statement, and he’ll forgo his final year in Columbus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

The Detroit Lions have to do whatever is necessary to get Okudah. The good news for the Lions is that they draft third.

That means Okudah will almost certainly be there. The first two people coming off the board are going to be Joe Burrow and Chase Young.

That means Okudah will be waiting at third for Detroit.

Given the issues we had on defense this season, we absolutely need to get Okudah. He’s probably the best guy available at a position we have to improve.

He can play immediately and fills a hole in the secondary. As I’ve said before, getting him with Darius Slay’s future up in the air is an obvious move.

There’s no need to overthink it. Just get it done, Detroit. Okudah needs to be wearing blue in 2020. He should without question be our first option.