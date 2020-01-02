Superstar Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead At 21

Superstar rapper Lexii Alijai has died at the young age of 21, with her family confirming her death by making a heartbreaking post on Facebook.

“They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby,” the tragic message shared by the rapper, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, family read on Facebook, per E! News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“This thing called life is crazy as hell,” it added. “My heart is broken, the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together… I love you more then you’ll ever know.” (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

The message concluded, “I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath. Rest easy baby… You gained your beautiful wings… Lexii Alijai. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

“You’re a real legend,” her cousin, Raeisah Clark, shared in a separate tribute to the rapper on the social media site. “If you know or heard her [Alijai’s] music you’d feel chills,” it went on to read. “Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten! I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon.”

The exact cause of the performer’s death has yet to be released. The up and coming star had previously released two album’s, one titled “Joseph’s Coat” in 2015 when she was just 17 and a second labeled, “Growing Pains” in 2017.

Lexii also had rapped over such star’s tracks as Drake, Nas, and Dej Loak in her early career. She also appeared on Kehlani’s 2015 track “Jealous.”