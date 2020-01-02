‘Morally Bankrupt Ego Maniac’: Hollywood Filmmaker Ron Howard Bashes Trump Ahead Of Golden Globes

Hollywood film director, Ron Howard, best known for his films “A Beautiful Mind” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” had some harsh words for President Donald Trump ahead of the Golden Globes.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard tweeted on Wednesday. (RELATED: Rudy Prepared To Testify About ‘Vast’ Corruption Of Democrats And Ukraine At Trump Trial)

In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020



Howard noted he had no interest in running for president saying, “We need qualified and dedicated elected leaders.”

that is very flattering, but i assure you I not qualified. We need qualified and dedicated elected leaders. https://t.co/atiZvtOZhI — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 2, 2020



The director is among a large group of actors who have shown public disdain for the president and his administration, that include “Irishman” star Robert De Niro. De Niro, during a discussion on “The View” said he would have disowned his kids if they acted the same way the presidents children did.

“I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them,” he said. “I would disown them.”

“He has to pay the consequences.” Actor Robert De Niro speaks out on the impeachment inquiry of Pres. Trump: “He did something wrong. He has to pay for it — period.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/51yEPQubvx — The View (@TheView) December 16, 2019



Last month, the House voted to impeach the president for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of congress.” Currently, Trump’s approval ratings remain at an average of 44.6%, according to RealClearPolitics.