Roy Blunt: Senate Will Be Done With Impeachment By Early February

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said Tuesday the Senate will be done with its impeachment trial by the time President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union speech on February 4.

Blunt went on Missouri radio station KSSZ to discuss the Senate impeachment trial, saying he believes the Senate will “be done with this by the time the president comes” to address Congress for his State of the Union speech. The Missouri Senator also said he believes the trial will happen “quickly.”

“What’s happening on the impeachment front doesn’t seem too be complicated; it’s an issue I wish the country wasn’t dealing with. I said on a couple of the Sunday shows a week or two ago that for the first 180 years of the country’s history we’d only gone to presidential impeachment one time and here in the last 46 years or so, we’ve gone to this process three times in a way that is almost become dangerously routine,” Blunt said.

“Nancy Pelosi said at very start of the year if impeachment wasn’t bipartisan, it wouldn’t work and it clearly was not bipartisan in the House, not a single Republican voted for the articles of impeachment and a couple of Democrats didn’t either. That’s not an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote but it certainly means it wasn’t a bipartisan decision that this is something in an election year we should move forward with,” Blunt continued.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on December 18 after months of debate. The House voted on two separate articles of impeachment. The first vote was on the abuse of power article and the second was obstruction of Congress. No Republicans voted for the impeachment of the President. (RELATED: Trump On Pelosi: The ‘Most Overrated Person I Know’)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, 228 Democrats had voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry before the vote. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)