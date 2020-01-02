Rubio Rips Democrats For ‘Playing Stupid Games’ On Impeachment

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday ripped Democrats for “playing stupid games” throughout the impeachment process of President Donald Trump.

Rubio laid out the facts about the current status of the impeachment process in a tweet, saying Pelosi needs to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate in order to move forward with a trial. The Florida Senator also said the Senate has “no duty to go beyond those witnesses in our trial.”

Democrats keep playing stupid games A Senate trial will be on the two Articles of Impeachment passed by House(if Speaker ever decides to send them over) House voted on them based on testimony of certain witnesses Senate has no duty to go beyond those witnesses in our trial — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 2, 2020

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said Tuesday the Senate will be done with its impeachment trial by the time Trump delivers the State of the Union speech on February 4.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on December 18 after months of debate. The House voted on two separate articles of impeachment. The first vote was on the abuse of power article and the second was obstruction of Congress. No Republicans voted for the impeachment of the President. (RELATED: Trump On Pelosi: The ‘Most Overrated Person I Know’)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, 228 Democrats had voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry before the vote. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

However, Pelosi is holding on to the articles of impeachment until the Republican-led Senate agrees to hold a trial that both sides can agree on.