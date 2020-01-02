Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor Leaves The Field In Emotional Fashion After Rose Bowl Loss

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor left the field in emotional fashion after losing the Rose Bowl to Oregon 28-27 Wednesday night.

A Twitter video posted by @WisconsinOnBTN showed the college phenom hugging his teammates after what is almost certainly his final game in college. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

The Ultimate Teammate! @JayT23 waited for all of his teammates on the field before exiting Rose Bowl Stadium. pic.twitter.com/nVD6ud9wMU — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 2, 2020

Despite losing last night in horrific fashion to the Ducks, I couldn’t be prouder of Jonathan Taylor. I couldn’t be prouder if I tried, and I think I speak for Wisconsin fans everywhere.

In my 27 years of life, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better representative of the university than Taylor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Dec 23, 2019 at 7:12pm PST

He’s arguably the greatest running back in the history of college football, and he’s an even better person.

I can only imagine the emotions flowing through him last night after the brutal loss as he walked off the field for likely the last time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Nov 19, 2019 at 5:08pm PST

The man has had a hell of a career for the Badgers, and now it’s almost certainly over. The young man left it all on the field over the past three years.

I’m not sure I’ve ever enjoyed watching any Badgers athlete more than him. While I’m sad that we’re probably at the conclusion, I’m happy we got to see Taylor tear it up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Oct 21, 2019 at 6:16pm PDT

Now, it’s time for him to go make some money in the NFL if that’s what he chooses. It was a hell of a ride, and he deserves everything coming his way.