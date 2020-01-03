Alex Trebek Details How He’ll Say Goodbye In His Final Episode Of ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek revealed how he plans to say goodbye to the game show, but didn’t give any indication of when that might happen.

Trebek wants 30 seconds at the end of his final episode, he told Michael Strahan during a sit-down interview that aired Thursday on ABC.

“I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me… then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success,'” he said. “And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. In March, he announced to the world that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Trebek Has No Plans To Quit ‘Jeopardy!’ Amid Pancreatic Cancer Battle)

He has said in the past that he will stay on the show “as long as [his] skills have not diminished.”

“We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose,” Trebek told CTV back in October.

“There are weaknesses I feel in my body but I can always suck it up when it comes to tape the show,” he admitted at the time. “I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish.”

I just want to take a second to applaud Trebek for his willingness to fight this cancer battle so publicly. He is such an inspiration to anyone going through tough times, especially others fighting cancer. He has not let this disease stop him from doing the things he loves, and that’s something else.